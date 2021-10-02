 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon-Backed EV Maker Rivian Discloses $1 Billion Loss, Amazon Deal In IPO Filing
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2021 11:44am   Comments
Share:
Amazon-Backed EV Maker Rivian Discloses $1 Billion Loss, Amazon Deal In IPO Filing

Rivian Automotive Inc, the electric pickup truck manufacturer backed by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), reported a net loss of almost $1 billion in the first half of the year. 

In its filing with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said that for the six months ending June 30, its net loss widened to $994 million from $377 million a year earlier. 

The company had about $3.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand as of June 30 to fund its growth.  

According to reports, Rivian could seek a nearly $80 billion valuation, raising up to $8 billion in its IPO.

The company has raised $10.5 billion from its backers. By September, it had about 48,390 pre-orders for its R1T pickup trucks and R1S SUVs in the U.S.

Rivian is considered as one of the top competitors lining up to take on electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The company is building electric delivery vans for Amazon and developing an electric pickup and SUV brand aimed at affluent individuals.

According to the filing, Amazon will have exclusive rights to Rivian's delivery vehicles for four years. It also gets the right of first refusal to buy the vans for two years after that. 

Amazon has ordered 100,000 last-mile trucks by 2030, with the first 10,000 due this year. 
Related Link: 2 Ways Rivian Might Have Big Initial Release In US And Fight Off Competition

Photo: Courtesy of rivian.com

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + F)

EV Week In Review: Tesla Pushes Out FSD Broader Beta Rollout, Chinese Trio Delivers, Ford Doubles Down On EV Investment, Lordstown's Prudent Strategy
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Moderna, Robinhood And More
Apple, Microsoft, Disney And Amazon Lobby Against Climate Bill: Report
Drone Disruptors: Elroy Air and the Cargo Drone
Why Ford's Stock Looks Geared Up For A Long Drive North
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon EV makerNews Sector ETFs IPOs Top Stories ETFs General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com