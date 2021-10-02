EV Week In Review: Tesla Pushes Out FSD Broader Beta Rollout, Chinese Trio Delivers, Ford Doubles Down On EV Investment, Lordstown's Prudent Strategy

EV stocks went about in a listless manner in the week ended Oct. 1 before ending narrowly mixed. Broader market volatility and company-specific announcements served as catalysts for stock moves.

Here are the week's key headlines related to EV stocks:

Tesla's Giga Berlin, Norway Sales, Looming Supply Shock After a protracted delay, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s Berlin Gigafactory could finally secure approval to operate. Final construction permit for the factory could be coming in 2021, Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke reportedly said.

Tesla's Norway sales continue to sizzle, with the EV giant taking an approximately 40% share of the overall EV market in the country in September, according to reports.

China's energy woes have disrupted operations at major Tesla suppliers in the region, portending potential production issues for the company.

CEO Elon Musk revealed in a tweet Friday that broader availability of full-self driving beta will be delayed by another week to allow an update to version 10.2 of the software. Musk had earlier given a launch date of Friday, Oct. 1.

Tesla bull Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continued to sell Tesla shares this week. Including the 16,127 shares worth $12.6 million the firm sold on Wednesday, it has liquidated about $607 million worth of shares in September.

Chinese Trio's Record Quarterly Show: U.S.-listed Chinese EV trio XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV), Nio, Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto, Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) reported strong deliveries for September after a not-so-enterprising August.

Fisker Goes Across The Atlantic: Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) announced the establishment of The Fisker Magic Works, its U.K.-based specialty vehicle engineering and development division. Aston Martin Lagonda executive David King was appointed as SVP of engineering to lead this new U.K.-based operation.

Lordstown to Sell Ohio Plant to Foxconn: Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) announced it agreed to sell its Ohio plant to Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTC: HNHPF) for $230 million. Hon Hai, aka Foxconn, will provide contract manufacturing services for the production of Lordstown's Endurance pickup truck.

Foxconn will also purchase approximately $50 million of Lordstown stock at a price of $6.8983 per share and retain these shares for a specified period.

Ford's $11.4B EV Investment: Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) announced an $11.4 billion investment to set up three battery plants and an assembly plant for F-series electric trucks in Tennessee and Kentucky. The company will be undertaking the projects along with its battery supplier SK Innovation.

Lucid to Begin Deliveries Of Lucid Air In Late October: Kicking off its production preview week, Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) said its customer-quality Lucid Air luxury electric sedans rolled off the assembly line this week during an event at its Advanced Manufacturing Plant.

The company also said reservation holders of Lucid Air Dream Edition models will begin receiving their vehicles in late October, with customer deliveries ramping up thereafter. It also confirmed it has thus far received more than 13,000 reservations for Lucid Air.

