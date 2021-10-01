Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract For M/V Baltimore With Olam International
- Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with Olam International Limited, Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Baltimore.
- The gross charter rate is $56,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties for a time charter trip duration of about ninety (90) days. The charter commenced retroactively as of September 28, 2021. The "Baltimore" is a 177,243 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2005.
- This employment is expected to generate ~$5.04 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled time charter period.
- Currently, the combined carrying capacity of the Company's fleet, excluding the one vessel not yet delivered, is ~4.6 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.54 years.
- Price Action: DSX shares are trading higher by 4.02% at $5.95 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.