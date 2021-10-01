General Electric Recommends Shareholders To Reject Offer By TRC Capital Investment
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation to purchase up to 1 million shares of GE common stock, representing ~0.09% of the shares outstanding, for $99/share in cash.
- TRC Capital's offer price is 4.62% less than the $103.80 closing price on September 24, 2021, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer commenced.
- The company said it does not endorse TRC Capital's unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that GE shareholders do not tender their shares in the proposal because the offer is below the current market price for GE's shares.
- Price Action: GE shares are trading higher by 3.16% at $106.29 on the last check Friday.
