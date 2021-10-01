Great Lakes Names Scott Kornblau As New Finance Chief
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) has appointed Scott Kornblau as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.
- Mr. Kornblau succeeds Mark Marinko, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities in the Chicago area.
- Before joining GLDD, Mr. Kornblau held various finance and leadership positions at Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc., and most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
- Price Action: GLDD shares are trading higher by 0.50% at $15.17 on the last change Friday.
