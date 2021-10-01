 Skip to main content

Keuring Dr Pepper Plans $4B Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
  • Keuring Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $4 billion of outstanding common stock.
  • The buyback program is effective for four years, beginning on January 1, 2022, and expiring on December 31, 2025.
  • The approval represents about 8% of the company's outstanding common stock based on the closing price on September 29, 2021.
  • The company held $167 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: KDP shares are trading lower by 2.37% at $33.35 on the last check Friday.

