Astec Inks Strategic Partnership With Carboncure Technologies
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
Astec Inks Strategic Partnership With Carboncure Technologies
  • Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTEentered a strategic partnership with CarbonCure Technologies to strengthen its commitment to sustainability under its OneASTEC business model.
  • CarbonCure Technologies' product enables concrete producers to reduce carbon footprint without sacrificing quality and strength.
  • ASTEC, which includes RexCon, CON-E-CO, and BMH Systems brands, has rights as CarbonCure's exclusive channel partner in the U.S. and Canada to offer its technology to customers looking for sustainable building solutions.
  • CarbonCure's technology easily integrates within ASTEC's new and existing ready-mix concrete plants. Their equipment reduces embodied carbon by injecting CO2 during the batching process, sequestering it within the concrete. 
  • To date, CarbonCure's concrete technology has been installed in more than 400 concrete plants worldwide as the demand for low-carbon concrete increases.
  • Price Action: ASTE shares are trading higher by 2.37% at $55.09 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

