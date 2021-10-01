 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allegion Cuts FY21 Outlook Citing Supply Chain Constraints
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 2:12pm   Comments
Share:
Allegion Cuts FY21 Outlook Citing Supply Chain Constraints
  • Allegion PLC (NYSE: ALLElowered its FY21 outlook, citing supply chain constraints, electronic shortages, and rising freight and material costs. 
  • Allegion expects revenue growth of 4% - 4.5% on a reported basis (prior 7% - 7.5%) and 3% - 3.5% organically, versus prior outlook of 5.5% - 6%.
  • The company expects the widespread supply chain, electronic component, and labor shortages to delay $80 million - $100 million in 2021 revenue and create inefficiencies that impact margin performance.
  • Allegion International organic revenue growth remains consistent with prior guidance, with primary delay related to the Allegion Americas reporting segment.
  • Allegion expects EPS of $4.95 - $5.05 (prior view $5.15 -$5.30). It sees an adjusted EPS of $5.00 - $5.10 (previous $5.25 - $5.40) versus the consensus of $5.40.
  • Full-year available cash flow is now estimated to be $460 million - $480 million ($490 million - $510 million).
  • The company says demand continued to accelerate in Q3. However, noted that supply chain constraints and electronics shortages slowed the revenue realization pace, causing backlogs to increase.
  • Allegion expects growth, profitability, and earnings to improve during 2022 with normalizing macroeconomic conditions.
  • Price Action: ALLE shares are trading higher by 0.54% at $132.9 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLE)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Livly, Allegion Partner To Launch Key Solution For Multifamily Apartments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com