DraftKings Marketplace To Sell Usain Bolt's NFT Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 11:49am   Comments
  • Usain Bolt will make his NFTs available exclusively to view on Autograph.io and for purchase on DraftKings Marketplace, by DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) as the latest installment of the Preseason Access Collection.
  • Usain is joining a stacked roster of sports heroes who have already joined the Autograph Advisory Board, including Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, Tony Hawk, Wayne Gretzky, and Tiger Woods.
  • Premier editions of Usain Bolt NFTs will drop throughout the day on October 5, followed by Signature editions later.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares traded higher by 5.01% at $50.57 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews

