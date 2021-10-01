 Skip to main content

Airbnb Gets Analyst Love As Travel Recovers - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 1:20pm   Comments
  • Analysts raised their price targets on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB), betting on a recovery in travel.
  • Loop Capital analyst Rob Sanderson raised the price target to $205 from $195, implying a 22.2% upside, and affirmed a Buy. 
  • The analyst cites CEO Brian Chesky's call for a "travel revolution" and the post-pandemic incremental market in serving more remote workers. 
  • Airbnb is well-positioned to capture incremental share from a recovery in travel and take the lion's share of the emerging 'live anywhere' use case.
  • BTIG analyst Jake Fuller raised the PT to $190 from $170, suggesting a 13.3% upside, and reiterated a Buy. 
  • The analyst notes that his tracking work for Q3 suggests "in-line" room nights at about 80 million but a higher Average Daily Rate, where he increases his estimate to $166 from $158, which is above the $153 consensus. 
  • Fuller further cites "ancillary revenue streams" for Airbnb over the medium term while noting that it is a "best-in-breed OTA" given its "unmatched" brand recognition and the low penetration in the alternative accommodations category.
  • Price Action: ABNB shares traded higher by 1.91% at $170.95 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Loop CapitalMaintainsBuy
Sep 2021JP MorganInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Sep 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnSell

View More Analyst Ratings for ABNB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

