Co-Chair Of Cornerstone Ondemand Makes $440K Sale
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 11:08am
Adam Miller, Co-Chair at Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), made a large insider sell on September 29, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Miller sold 17,780 shares of Cornerstone Ondemand at prices ranging from ($0.00) to $57.24. The total transaction amounted to $439,603.

Following the transaction, Miller still owns 1,755,804 shares of the company, worth $100,607,569.

Cornerstone Ondemand shares are trading up 0.07% at $57.3 at the time of this writing on Friday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Cornerstone Ondemand's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: Adam Miller BZI-IT Insider sellsNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

