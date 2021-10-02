'Fantastic Beasts' Movie Gets New Release Date: A Ranking of All The Harry Potter Movies By Box Office Numbers

The Harry Potter franchise dominated the box office from 2001 to 2011 with eight movies released based off of the massively successful book series.

In 2016, Warner Bros. released a prequel movie under the Fantastic Beasts banner and storyline. Plans for a trilogy of the Fantastic Beasts franchise have now been turned into a five movie series, which could mean great things for AT&T Inc (NYSE: T).

Here is a look at how the 10 movies released in the “J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World” have performed at the box office, ranked by worldwide box office:

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011): $1.34 billion

2. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010): $977 million

3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001): $975 million

4. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007): $942 million

5. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009): $934 million

6. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005): $896 million

7. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002): $879 million

8. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016): $814 million

9. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004): $795 million

10. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018): $655 million

The domestic box office rankings are as follows:

1. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2: $381 million

2. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: $318 million

3. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince: $302 million

4. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1: $295 million

5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: $292 million

6. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: $290 million

7. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: $262 million

8. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban: $250 million

9. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: $234 million

10. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: $160 million

What The Rankings Mean: It isn’t hard to see the separation between the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies. While "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" brought in $814 million worldwide, the sequel disappointed with a lower total of $655 million.

The domestic totals from the two prequels were both under $250 million. Fantastic Beasts opened with $74.4 million domestically, and The Crimes of Grindelwald had a domestic opening of $62.2 million. The lowest opening for a Harry Potter movie domestically was $77.1 million, and likely came with fewer theaters and lower ticket prices.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” will be released in theaters on April 15, 2022. The movie was moved up from a July 15 release.

The movie could be important as it includes Dumbledore in the title, a well-known character from the Harry Potter franchise. The movie could represent a turning point for Fantastic Beasts, as it is the third movie in a planned trilogy turned into five movies.

A look at the Harry Potter franchise box office shows the best performing movies were the first and last in the franchise, which could represent an opportunity for Fantastic Beasts to push for a strong fourth and fifth movie to climb the Wizarding World franchise leaderboard.