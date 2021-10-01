 Skip to main content

Helbiz Rolls Out New Lock-To Technology For E-Scooters
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Helbiz Rolls Out New Lock-To Technology For E-Scooters
  • Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) plans to retrofit its fleet of e-scooters with lock-to technology to meet the new regulations required by Washington D.C.
  • Helbiz will initially roll out the integration in Washington D.C., with plans to expand into other markets.
  • The Helbiz app will activate lock-to once the ride is completed and ask users to take a photo of the device to confirm it was parked and locked properly.
  • The legislation will go into effect on October 1st to reduce e-scooter clutter on sidewalks and streets.
  • By monitoring the location of each parked e-scooter, the new regulation will ensure devices are available in all areas of the city.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading lower by 1.21% at $12.67 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

