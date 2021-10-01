 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adobe Ropes In Applied Materials CFO, Applied Appoints Interim Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Share:
Adobe Ropes In Applied Materials CFO, Applied Appoints Interim Chief
  • Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) announced that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will exit the company on October 15 to become the CFO at Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE).
  • Former Applied Materials CFO Bob Halliday was appointed interim CFO and will serve until the appointment of a permanent CFO.
  • Applied's Q4 FY21 guidance remained unchanged. 
  • Applied Materials sees Q4 net sales of $6.08 billion - $6.58 billion above the $6.04 billion consensuses. It sees an adjusted EPS outlook of $1.87 - $2.01 above the consensus of $1.81. 
  • Price Action: AMAT shares traded higher by 0.43% at $129.28 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMAT)

Why Applied Materials Shares Are Falling
Technology Stocks Pull Down the S&P 500, Can Other Sectors Pull It Higher?
Troubling Tuesday: Second Selloff in Seven Sessions Comes as Tech Gets Hit by Yield Climb
Why Applied Materials Shares Are Trading Lower
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 28, 2021
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com