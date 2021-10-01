Adobe Ropes In Applied Materials CFO, Applied Appoints Interim Chief
- Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) announced that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will exit the company on October 15 to become the CFO at Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE).
- Former Applied Materials CFO Bob Halliday was appointed interim CFO and will serve until the appointment of a permanent CFO.
- Applied's Q4 FY21 guidance remained unchanged.
- Applied Materials sees Q4 net sales of $6.08 billion - $6.58 billion above the $6.04 billion consensuses. It sees an adjusted EPS outlook of $1.87 - $2.01 above the consensus of $1.81.
- Price Action: AMAT shares traded higher by 0.43% at $129.28 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
