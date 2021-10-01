 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 01, 2021 8:57am   Comments
Share:
Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today

NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Friday after the company announced it achieved record-high monthly and quarterly deliveries. 

NIO delivered 10,628 vehicles globally in September, representing an increase of 125.70% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 1,978 ES8s, 5,260 ES6s and 3,390 EC6s. The company also announced that it completed its first batch of deliveries in Norway.

NIO delivered 24,439 vehicles during the third quarter, representing an increase of 100.20% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries of all of the company's vehicles now totals 142,036. 

See Also: Nio Deliveries Jump 125% In September As It Debuts In Norway, Rival Xpeng Registers 199% Growth

NIO operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

NIO Price Action: NIO has traded as high as $66.99 and as low as $20.60 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.26% at $36.79 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of NIO.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Li Auto Clocks 102% Jump In September Deliveries
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Following Thursday's Selloff
5 Stocks To Watch For October 1, 2021
Nio Deliveries Jump 125% In September As It Debuts In Norway, Rival Xpeng Registers 199% Growth
As Nio Takes First Steps Into Norway, The Chinese EV Startup Will Be Up Against These Formidable Rivals
Nio Prices ES8 SUV Lower In Norway Than Home Country China, Unveils Nio House In Oslo: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com