Why NIO Shares Are Trading Higher Today

NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Friday after the company announced it achieved record-high monthly and quarterly deliveries.

NIO delivered 10,628 vehicles globally in September, representing an increase of 125.70% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 1,978 ES8s, 5,260 ES6s and 3,390 EC6s. The company also announced that it completed its first batch of deliveries in Norway.

NIO delivered 24,439 vehicles during the third quarter, representing an increase of 100.20% year-over-year. Cumulative deliveries of all of the company's vehicles now totals 142,036.

NIO operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving and artificial intelligence.

NIO Price Action: NIO has traded as high as $66.99 and as low as $20.60 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.26% at $36.79 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of NIO.