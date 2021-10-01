15 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 33% to $2.02 in pre-market trading after jumping over 40% on Thursday.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) rose 25.1% to $0.6984 in pre-market trading after dropping over 8% on Thursday.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) rose 14.7% to $6.15 in pre-market trading. QuickLogic reported a strategic investment by current shareholders. The company said it expects Q3 revenue of $3.8 million to $3.9 million.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) rose 12.3% to $11.87 in pre-market trading after jumping over 25% on Thursday.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 11.2% to $0.40 in pre-market trading after jumping 9% on Thursday.
- Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) rose 11% to $0.39 in pre-market trading. Molecular Data recently closed its $15 million registered direct offering.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) rose 9.2% to $1.90 in pre-market trading. Minerva Neurosciences recently announced results from a bioequivalence study comparing roluperidone formulations used in Phase 2b and Phase 3 trials and the planned commercial formulation.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) rose 9.1% to $0.8184 in pre-market trading after climbing over 25% on Thursday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 9% to $24.71 in pre-market trading. SunPower will replace Cimarex Energy in the S&P MidCap 400 effective on Tuesday, October 5.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) shares rose 5.8% to $8.44 in pre-market trading. Lordstown Motors issued production and financial update. Foxconn will purchase $50 million of Lordstown common stock at price of $6.8983 per share.
Losers
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares fell 14.3% to $1.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 60% on Thursday.
- IronNet, Inc.. (NASDAQ: IRNT) shares fell 11.1% to $15.16 in pre-market trading after dropping 15% on Thursday.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 9.4% to $3.46 in pre-market trading after gaining over 11% on Thursday.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 8.8% to $0.4220 in pre-market trading. Farmmi recently agreed to acquire all the shares of Jiangxi Xiangbo Agriculture and Forestry Development Co., Ltd (Xiangbo) for about RMB70 million.
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) fell 5% to $6.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Thursday.
