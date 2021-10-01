3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

United Natural Foods

The Trade: United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) COO Eric Dorne disposed a total of 1897 shares at an average price of $40.00. The insider received $75,880.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: United Natural Foods recently reported upbeat Q4 earnings.

What United Natural Foods Does: United Natural Foods is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America.

Aehr Test Systems

The Trade: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) President & CEO Gayn Erickson sold a total of 206567 shares at an average price of $14.19. The insider received $2,931,185.73 from selling those shares.

What’s Happening: Aehr Test Systems recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

What Aehr Test Systems Does: Aehr Test Systems is engaged in test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits.

Identiv

The Trade: Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) Director James Ousley sold a total of 16668 shares at an average price of $18.99. The insider received $316,524.16 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: The company, in August, reported a profit for the second quarter.

What Identiv Does: Identiv Inc is a security technology company. It secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information.