Analysts See Considerable Upside In Alibaba Despite Price Target Cut - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 9:39am   Comments
Analysts See Considerable Upside In Alibaba Despite Price Target Cut - Read Why
  • Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler downgraded Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) to Outperform from Strong Buy with a price target of $240, down from $300, implying a 62.1% upside. 
  • While Kessler remains positive on Alibaba long-term and believes valuation remains attractive, the analyst feels the recovery in shares could take longer given the recent slowing of e-commerce growth combined with continued regulatory actions across China. 
  • Though some of the issues are transitory, Kessler believes these factors weigh on consumer retail growth near-term, and there is higher uncertainty in growth recovery.
  • Keybanc analyst Hans Chung maintains Alibaba with an Overweight and lowers the price target from $250 to $200, indicating a 35.1% upside.
  • Chung expects lower CMR on slower GMV growth for Q2 due to weaker than expected macro.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 0.71% at $147 in the market session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for BABA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021Raymond JamesDowngradesStrong BuyOutperform
Oct 2021KeybancMaintainsOverweight
Aug 2021UBSMaintainsMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

