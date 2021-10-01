 Skip to main content

Fisker To Establish Specialty Engineering Division In UK
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 7:04am   Comments
  • Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) establishes its U.K.-based specialty vehicle engineering and development division, The Fisker Magic Works
  • The new operation will focus on low-volume, rapid-development vehicle programs and specialized versions of the Fisker portfolio.
  • Fisker has appointed David King as SVP of engineering to lead the new UK-based operation.
  • "We are on full speed to deliver four distinct vehicle lines by 2025, driving innovation forward and pushing radical new ideas into the global car market," says Fisker CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker.
  • The company confirmed Fisker Ocean SUV is on target for production from Nov. 17, 2022, with deliveries to the UK commencing during 2023.
  • Price Action: FSR shares are trading higher by 3.82% at $15.21 in premarket on the last check Friday.

