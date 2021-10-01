 Skip to main content

RBC Capital Sees Huge Potential In Facebook Because 'There's Just Nothing Else Quite Like It'
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 9:46am   Comments
  • RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson initiated coverage of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBwith an Outperform rating and $425 price target, indicating a 25.1% upside. 
  • In a note titled "There's Just Nothing Else Quite Like It," Erickson said the next leg of growth depends on the company's ability to deepen its relationship with its nearly 3 billion users. 
  • He thinks the company is ready to "transition from a social-centric platform to a fuller source of online utility" through multiple product initiatives, he said. 
  • His channel checks have found little fundamental impact from recent IDFA changes, Erickson added.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.60% at $341.42 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021RBC CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Sep 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Sep 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

