Li Auto Clocks 102% Jump In September Deliveries
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 6:03am   Comments
  • Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LIdelivered 7,094 Li ONEs during September 2021, up 102.5% year over year.
  • The company's deliveries for the third quarter of 2021 climbed 190% Y/Y to 25,116 vehicles.
  • The September deliveries fell 24.8% compared to August 2021.
  • "Deliveries of Li ONEs in September moderated compared with the prior month due to the prolonged chip supply shortage," said co-founder and president Yanan Shen.
  • Li's rivals Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEVregistered 125.7% and 199% Y/Y jump in September deliveries, respectively.
  • As of September 30, 2021, Li Auto had 153 retail stores in 85 cities.
  • Price Action: LI shares are trading higher by 1.10% at $26.58 in premarket on the last check Friday.

