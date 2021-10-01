Li Auto Clocks 102% Jump In September Deliveries
- Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) delivered 7,094 Li ONEs during September 2021, up 102.5% year over year.
- The company's deliveries for the third quarter of 2021 climbed 190% Y/Y to 25,116 vehicles.
- The September deliveries fell 24.8% compared to August 2021.
- "Deliveries of Li ONEs in September moderated compared with the prior month due to the prolonged chip supply shortage," said co-founder and president Yanan Shen.
- Li's rivals Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) and Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) registered 125.7% and 199% Y/Y jump in September deliveries, respectively.
- As of September 30, 2021, Li Auto had 153 retail stores in 85 cities.
- Price Action: LI shares are trading higher by 1.10% at $26.58 in premarket on the last check Friday.
