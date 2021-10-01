Haemonetics' Vascade Vascular Closure Device Includes Same-Day Discharge Label
- Haemonetics Corp's (NYSE: HAE) Vascade MVP Venous Vascular Closure System becomes the first vascular closure device to receive FDA indication for same-day discharge following atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation.
- The Same-Day Discharge labeling was granted following the conclusion of the first two registries in the AMBULATE Same-Day Discharge (SDD) clinical study series.
- As of July 2021, Cardiva Medical Inc completed three of its four planned registries in the AMBULATE Same-Day Discharge Clinical Study Series in almost 850 subjects.
- Approximately 99% of subjects treated for AF with venous closure using the Vascade MVP were sent home the same day without additional intervention post-discharge.
- Vascular access safety in all three studies was similar to that in the AMBULATE Pivotal Study.
- Same-Day Discharge #3, an all-comers study for patients undergoing AF ablation with venous closure using VASCADE MVP, will begin enrollment in 2022. It is planned to be a multi-center prospective registry of 300 subjects.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
- Price Action: HAE stock closed 0.18% higher at $70.59 on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care FDA General