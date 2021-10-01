51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares rose 60.6% to close at $1.75 on Thursday after jumping over 23% on Wednesday. The company, last month, reported
- Q2 earnings of $0.00 per share on sales of $3.40 million.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) jumped 40.7% to close at $1.52 after jumping around 22% on Wednesday. Progenity recently announced the USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,112,403 for assessment of preeclampsia using assays for free and dissociated placental growth factor.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) climbed 36% to settle at $0.4625 on Thursday after surging over 41% on Wednesday. Farmmi issued an update letter, in which it announced the acquisition of Xiangbo for RMB70 million.
- Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) gained 35.1% to close at $3.08. Alzamend Neuro received pre-IND response from the FDA for AL002, a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of patients' immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
- Onion Global Limited (NYSE: OG) climbed 30% to close at $8.84. Onion Global announced plans to launch the "LUCA Elite Club" events in its KOC community to enhance distribution channel efficiency.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares surged 26% to close at $10.57 on Thursday. Paltalk engaged ClearThink to lead expanded investor relations program.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) rose 20.1% to settle at $11.66. The stock has recently been circulated as a potential short squeeze candidate.
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) gained 18.4% to close at $6.44. Epsilon Energy, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.02 per share.
- Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) jumped 18% to settle at $7.79.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) gained 17% to close at $4.00 after surging 95% on Wednesday.
- Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) rose 16.7% to settle at $24.50 after the company priced its IPO at $21 per share.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) gained 16.2% to close at $4.01. Leap Therapeutics 10% owner Beigene Ltd recently acquired a total of 2543800 shares shares at an average price of $2.85.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) rose 15.9% to settle at $4.00. Crown ElectroKinetics entered into master supply agreement with Metrospaces to be the company’s first commercial customer.
- Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) gained 15.1% to close at $6.94.
- OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) climbed 14.1% to close at $85.55. OptimizeRx is set to join S&P SmallCap 600, effective Monday, October 4th.
- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF) gained 13.9% to close at $4.50.
- indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) rose 12.9% to close at $12.31.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 12.2% to close at $25.30 after the company announced it was cleared to fly FAA-licensed spaceflights following the conclusion of an FAA inquiry related to the Unity 22 flight in July.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 11.7% to close at $3.82 after gaining over 6% on Wednesday.
- Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI) climbed 11.6% to close at $3.17.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares gained 11% to close at $25.94 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) gained 8.8% to settle at $47.33 after the company announced it resolved the Irish tax assessment for €297 million. Also, Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $45 to $63.
- Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) gained 8.4% to close at $7.98. Lordstown Motors is nearing an agreement to sell an Ohio car factory acquired from General Motors to Foxconn Technology Co, Bloomberg reported.
- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) shares rose 6.3% to close at $5.44 after the company announced contract awards of nearly $200 million.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) rose 5.3% to close at $2.59.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) gained 5.2% to close at $4.06.
Losers
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) shares tumbled 36.9% to close at $4.11 on Thursday after dropping over 25% on Wednesday.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) shares fell 28.3% to close at $1.37 after the company reported pricing of $8.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Benson Hill Inc. (NASDAQ: BHIL) dropped 27.8% to settle at $7.13.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) declined 23.4% to close at $4.84.
- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) fell 23% to close at $8.65. Volta yesterday announced two new patents for EV charging station innovations.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 22.9% to close at $0.7251 after jumping over 12% on Wednesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dipped 22.2% to settle at $17.28 after reporting downbeat quarterly results. The company also issued Q3 guidance below estimates.
- Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: KCAC) fell 16% to close at $8.28.
- Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CTAC) dipped 15.9% to settle at $7.81.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) dropped 14.8% to close at $17.05. The stock has seen volatility amid retail investor interest.
- Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) fell 14.6% to close at $3.34. Smart Share Global’s board of directors recently authorized a share repurchase plan for up to $50 million of its shares over the next 12 months.
- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) fell 14.3% to close at $6.72 as the company reported pricing of $7.0 million public offering of common stock.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) declined 14.2% to close at $7.10 in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond, which dropped following worse-than-expected Q2 sales and weak Q3 guidance.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) dropped 13.9% to close at $172.52.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) fell 13.8% to settle at $2.67.
- ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) dipped 13.6% to close at $10.20.
- ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) fell 12.6% to settle at $17.10. ChemoCentryx’s partner Kissei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd recently received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare (MHLW) to market Tavneos (avacopan).
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) dropped 12.6% to close at $127.96 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) dropped 12.2% to close at $47.09 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform and announced a $48 price target.
- Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) fell 11.8% to settle at $15.43.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 11.1% to close at $23.04.
- Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ: HLTH) fell 10.1% to close at $11.81. On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Cramer said he is worried about Cue Health because it's periodically a meme stock and that is not for him.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) dropped 9% to close at $26.45. Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including Nordstrom, traded lower in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond, which fell following worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and third-quarter guidance below estimates.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) dipped 8.8% to settle at $3.30.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 7.2% to close at $2.58. NuCana shares gained 17% on Wednesday after the company announced it received Fast Track Designation from the FDA for Acelarin for the treatment of biliary tract cancer.
