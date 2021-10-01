 Skip to main content

Snapchat Strikes Deal With French TV Group M6 To Air Extracts From Latter's Programs

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 5:14am   Comments
Snapchat Strikes Deal With French TV Group M6 To Air Extracts From Latter's Programs

Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has formed a partnership with France’s M6 to air extracts from the French television group’s programs on the app’s Discover tab, according to a report by Reuters.

What Happened: M6, also known as Metropole Television, said it would publish extracts of some of its top shows under the deal with Snapchat, as per the report.

This includes food programs such as “Top chef” and “Meilleur pâtissier” and real estate program “Recherche Appartement ou Maison.

See Also: Tesla, Snapchat, Draftkings, Skillz, Google — Here's What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Wednesday

Why It Matters: Discover was launched by Snap in 2016 with eight local language partners. The new partnership with M6 would enable Snapchat to expand its reach further in France.

It was also reported on Thursday that Snap and WPP Plc (NYSE: WPP) announced a global partnership to help brands deliver immersive experiences for consumers using Augmented Reality.

Price Action: Snap closed 2.9% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $73.87.

Read Next: Smart Glasses Show How Apple Is Different From Companies Like Facebook, Snapchat: Gurman

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: SnapChat social mediaNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

