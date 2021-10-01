Snapchat Strikes Deal With French TV Group M6 To Air Extracts From Latter's Programs

Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) has formed a partnership with France’s M6 to air extracts from the French television group’s programs on the app’s Discover tab, according to a report by Reuters.

What Happened: M6, also known as Metropole Television, said it would publish extracts of some of its top shows under the deal with Snapchat, as per the report.

This includes food programs such as “Top chef” and “Meilleur pâtissier” and real estate program “Recherche Appartement ou Maison.”

Why It Matters: Discover was launched by Snap in 2016 with eight local language partners. The new partnership with M6 would enable Snapchat to expand its reach further in France.

It was also reported on Thursday that Snap and WPP Plc (NYSE: WPP) announced a global partnership to help brands deliver immersive experiences for consumers using Augmented Reality.

Price Action: Snap closed 2.9% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $73.87.

