Disney Settles Breach Of Contract Lawsuit With Scarlett Johansson

“Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson and Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) have settled a lawsuit concerning breach of contract, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Thursday.

What Happened: Terms of the settlement were not revealed for the months-long dispute.

Johansson had in July filed a suit alleging the release of the new Marvel action film in a simultaneous streaming premiere with its theatrical run was in breach of her contract with Disney.

Disney said that Johansson was paid $20 million for the film.

Johansson’s retort met enough support from within the industry including Jamie Lee Curtis, Marvel’s Elizabeth Olsen and Jason Blum who spoke on her behalf.

Why It Matters: The settlement closes the chapter on the hard-fought battle between the Creative Artists Agency star and Disney. At the time of the complaint, CAA co-chairman Bryan Lourd had reportedly slammed Dinsey’s move and said it had “shamelessly and falsely accused” Johansson.

Black Widow has earned $379 million at the worldwide box office to date. The film made a theatrical debut at the same time it was released on Disney+ Premier Access for an additional $30.

Unlike Disney, which has been criticized for the compensation during the pandemic, AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) owned WarnerMedia has doled out as much as $200 million to pay a long list of stars whose films were simultaneously opening in theaters and on its HBO Max streaming service, including Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Will Smith, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Price Action: Disney shares closed 2.03% lower at $169.17 on Thursday.

Photo: Scarlett Johansson in "Black Widow," photo courtesy of Disney.