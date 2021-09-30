 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EUR/USD is Extremely Oversold but Without Signs of Bearish Exhaustion
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
September 30, 2021 4:07pm   Comments
Share:
EUR/USD is Extremely Oversold but Without Signs of Bearish Exhaustion

EUR/USD Current price: 1.1581

  • A sharp drop in US equities exacerbated demand for the safe-haven dollar.
  • US Treasury yields continue to consolidate holding near multi-month highs.
  • EUR/USD is extremely oversold but without signs of bearish exhaustion.

The EUR/USD pair has extended its 2021 slump to 1.1562 its lowest since July 2020, holding nearby heading into Friday, Asian opening. The pair reached the mentioned daily low during US trading hours, following a sharp decline in US equities. The market mood remains sour amid inflation-related fears and supply chain disruptions affecting the global economic comeback.

On the data front, European figures fell short of the market’s expectations, affecting the shared currency. German inflation remained path in September according to preliminary estimates, below the 0.1% expected. The unemployment change in the country resulted at -30K, also missing the market’s expectations.

On the other hand, US data was mixed, as Initial Jobless Claims were once again up, printing at 363K in the week ended September 24. The Gross Domestic Product was confirmed at 6.7% in Q2, slightly better than anticipated. Finally, core Personal Consumption Expenditures prices met expectations with 6.1%.  

Germany will publish August Retail Sales on Friday, foreseen up 1.5% MoM, from -5.1% in July. Markit will publish the final version of its September Manufacturing PMIs for the EU and the US, while the latter will release the official September ISM Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 59.6 from 59.9 in the previous month. Also, the EU  will publish the preliminary estimate of September inflation, while the US will unveil the core PCE inflation for August.

EUR/USD short-term technical outlook

The EUR/USD pair finished the day with sharp losses, falling for a fifth consecutive day. The daily chart shows that technical indicators maintain their sharp bearish slope, despite they are currently developing within oversold levels. The 20 SMA has accelerated its decline far above the current level while below the longer ones, reflecting increasing selling interest.

In the near term and according to the 4-hour chart, the bearish case persists, although technical indicators pared their slides, now consolidating in extreme oversold levels. Moving averages are heading firmly lower far above the current level, reflecting selling interest strength. Further declines could be expected on a break below 1.1560, although chances of a corrective advance have now increased.

Support levels: 1.1560 1.1520 1.1485

Resistance levels: 1.1640 1.1680 1.1725

Image Sourced from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FXStreet Partner ContentNews Eurozone Global Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com