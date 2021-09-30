 Skip to main content

Spirit AeroSystems Establishes Business Divisions, Makes Organizational Changes
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 3:28pm   Comments
Spirit AeroSystems Establishes Business Divisions, Makes Organizational Changes
  • Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPRannounced a new organizational structure to focus on growth in the key markets it serves. The company plans to organize three primary business divisions: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket, beginning with the 2021 fiscal year-end results.
  • Spirit will report financial results based on these three external reporting segments. It also announced leadership changes effective October 1, 2021.
  • Spirit has named Sam Marnick to lead the Commercial Division as President. She will also continue to serve as EVP and COO for Spirit.
  • Duane Hawkins will continue to lead the Defense & Space Division and is appointed EVP of Spirit; President, Defense & Space Division.
  • The company has named Kailash Krishnaswamy SVP of the Aftermarket Division. Spirit also named Justin Welner SVP, Chief Administration Officer & Chief Compliance Officer.
  • Price Action: SPR shares are trading lower by 2.67% at $44.48 on the last check Thursday.

