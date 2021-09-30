Spirit AeroSystems Establishes Business Divisions, Makes Organizational Changes
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) announced a new organizational structure to focus on growth in the key markets it serves. The company plans to organize three primary business divisions: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket, beginning with the 2021 fiscal year-end results.
- Spirit will report financial results based on these three external reporting segments. It also announced leadership changes effective October 1, 2021.
- Spirit has named Sam Marnick to lead the Commercial Division as President. She will also continue to serve as EVP and COO for Spirit.
- Duane Hawkins will continue to lead the Defense & Space Division and is appointed EVP of Spirit; President, Defense & Space Division.
- The company has named Kailash Krishnaswamy SVP of the Aftermarket Division. Spirit also named Justin Welner SVP, Chief Administration Officer & Chief Compliance Officer.
- Price Action: SPR shares are trading lower by 2.67% at $44.48 on the last check Thursday.
