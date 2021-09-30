 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

G-III Apparel Signs Licensing Agreement With Inter Parfums
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
G-III Apparel Signs Licensing Agreement With Inter Parfums
  • G-III Apparel Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GIII) and Inter Parfums Inc (NASDAQ: IPARhave entered into a long-term global licensing agreement to create, develop, and distribute fragrances and fragrance-related products under the Donna Karan and DKNY brands.
  • G-III Apparel is the parent company of the Donna Karan and DKNY brands.
  • Inter Parfums will take on the exclusive license, effective July 1, 2022. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • The parties also plan to launch new fragrances under these brands in 2023.
  • Price Action: GIII shares closed lower by 5.82% at $28.30 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GIII + IPAR)

Inter Parfums Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
G-III Apparel Q2 Sales Top Estimates, Lifts FY22 Outlook
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 2, 2021
How Does G-III Apparel Group's Debt Look?
Inter Parfums: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com