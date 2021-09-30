Lazy River, Pool Parties And Football: Retail Investors To Celebrate At Orlando FinTwit Conference

Retail investors have taken the financial world by storm in the last 18 months. Sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and commission-free trades, everyday investors traded more stocks, cryptocurrencies, and options in the last year than ever before.

Jonah Lupton, a popular stock trader with more than half of a million followers on Twitter, had an idea to host an event for retail investors, most of who have never met in person. After months of planning and working through logistics, the FinTwit 2021 Conference is set to take place next weekend in Orlando, Florida. Benzinga is the media sponsor for the event.

Why It's Important: For many traders, it was their first time dabbling in stock trading. Through the boom in retail investing, many influencers have made a name for themselves.

Hugh Henne and Dan Knight started the podcast "Pennies Going In Raw" a little more than a year ago. The podcast became a favorite for younger investors, and the podcast quickly rose to the top of the charts.

“For me, it’s all about community,” Henne said. “Trading can be lonely, especially in the beginning… that’s why I’m excited for Orlando. Any chance to get outside, hang out with friends and possibly take in a football game is not something I’d want to miss.”

Many FinTwit personalities are excited to put faces to the names they’ve been seeing on Twitter for the past 18 months or so.

“I’ve been interacting with the FinTwit community on a daily basis for many years now and truly can’t wait to meet the people behind the tweets in person,” said Ben Bennett. He runs the @PatternProfits Twitter account.

Event Details: Conference attendees have a packed itinerary to look forward to. Kicking off the weekend, Friday will feature a cocktail party from 6-9 p.m. ET to allow FinTwit personalities to mingle and meet followers.

On Saturday, several speakers will take the stage to talk about their experiences trading and what lessons they have learned. The speakers include Henne, Bennett, Brian Shannon, Jake Wujastyk, Brian Feroldi, Richard Molgen, and Muji and Peter.

Following the speakers, there will be a lunch buffet and then a pool party. The pool party will feature a lazy river for traders to relax from their stressful trades.

“The lazy river is what I’m most excited about,” said Luke Jacobi, VP of Benzinga.

On Sunday, Lupton organized a trip to a local sports bar for attendees to watch football and eat wings. The end of the conference, at the sports bar, perfectly encapsulates the conference’s mission: to build the FinTwit community and raise comradery.