Capri Holdings Extends Partnership With EuroItalia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
Capri Holdings Extends Partnership With EuroItalia
  • Capri Holdings Ltd's (NYSE: CPRIVersace has extended its license agreement with EuroItalia for another 15 years. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Also, Michael Kors and EuroItalia will enter into a 15-year agreement to make EuroItalia the exclusive worldwide men's and women's fragrance licensee for the Michael Kors brand.
  • Versace's partnership with the Italy-based fragrance and cosmetics company EuroItalia began in 2005.
  • Price Action: CPRI shares are trading lower by 4.28% at $49.02 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

