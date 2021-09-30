Why Sleep Number Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR), are trading lower in sympathy with Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), which fell following worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and third-quarter guidance below estimates.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares are trading lower after the company reported second-quarter EPS of $0.04, down from $0.50 year over year and worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results. The company also issued third-quarter EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

Sleep Number offers individualized mattresses and sleep solutions. Consumers can customize Sleep Number bedding to suit their comforts. The company utilizes algorithms and biometric data for customizations.

Sleep Number is trading lower by 6.1% at $99.08. Sleep Number has a 52-week high of $151.44 and a 52-week low of $47.85.