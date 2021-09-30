 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What's Going On With Paltalk Shares Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 30, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
What's Going On With Paltalk Shares Today?

Paltalk Inc (NASDAQ: PALT) is continuing to trade higher on abnormally high volume Thursday amid continued volatility in the low-float stock. The company also recently announced it engaged ClearThink to lead its expanded investor relations program.

The average session volume is about 2.8 million over a 100-day period. Wednesday's daily trading volume had already exceeded 80 million at publication time.

Paltalk recently announced that it has retained strategic advisory firm ClearThink Capital to develop and deploy a comprehensive investor outreach and communications program.

"We believe we are now ready to enter the next growth phase of our business, as we successfully achieved our Nasdaq listing, and have a strong balance sheet with $6.5 million cash and no long-term debt as of June 30, 2021 and subsequently raised approximately an additional $3.5 million in connection with our recent underwritten public offering,” said Jason Katz, chairman and CEO of Paltalk.

Paltalk is a communications software innovator. It operates a network of consumer applications where users can meet, see, chat, broadcast and message in real-time in a secure environment with others in the network.

PALT Price Action: Paltalk has traded as high as $15.20 and as low as 67 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 29.70% at $10.84 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PALT)

36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Paltalk Stock Is Flying High Again: Why, And What's Next?
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; CarMax Profit Misses Views
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What's Going On With Paltalk Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Jason Katz why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com