Churchill Downs Plans New Entertainment Venue In Louisville, Kentucky
- Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN) plans to open a new historical racing machine (HRM) entertainment venue, Derby City Gaming Downtown, in Louisville, Kentucky.
- Derby City Gaming Downtown will initially include 500 HRMs, a fresh-air gaming area, and over 200 onsite parking spaces.
- The venue will provide three unique bar concepts, a main-level sports bar with a stage for music and live entertainment, a premium bourbon library, and a wine and charcuterie lounge.
- Churchill Downs expects to open Derby City Gaming in early 2023, with construction beginning later this year.
- The company expects investment in the new 43,000 square-foot entertainment venue to create 450 jobs, including 350 construction jobs and more than 100 new permanent jobs.
- Price Action: CHDN shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $243 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas