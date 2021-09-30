 Skip to main content

Churchill Downs Plans New Entertainment Venue In Louisville, Kentucky
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
  • Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDNplans to open a new historical racing machine (HRM) entertainment venue, Derby City Gaming Downtown, in Louisville, Kentucky.
  • Derby City Gaming Downtown will initially include 500 HRMs, a fresh-air gaming area, and over 200 onsite parking spaces. 
  • The venue will provide three unique bar concepts, a main-level sports bar with a stage for music and live entertainment, a premium bourbon library, and a wine and charcuterie lounge.
  • Churchill Downs expects to open Derby City Gaming in early 2023, with construction beginning later this year.
  • The company expects investment in the new 43,000 square-foot entertainment venue to create 450 jobs, including 350 construction jobs and more than 100 new permanent jobs.
  • Price Action: CHDN shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $243 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Trading Ideas

