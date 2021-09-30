 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WynnBET Secures Market Access In Louisiana
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
WynnBET Secures Market Access In Louisiana
  • Wynn Resorts Ltd's (NASDAQ: WYNN) online sports betting and casino app, WynnBET, has obtained market access in Louisiana.
  • Louisiana represents the 17th jurisdiction in which WynnBET has secured varying degrees of market access.
  • WynnBET is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia.
  • Price Action: WYNN shares traded higher by 0.87% at $84.33 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WYNN)

Experts Discuss Macau Regulatory Uncertainty: Should Investors Buy The Dip In Casino Stocks?
A Contrarian Bet On China: Why China's Crackdowns On Big Tech And Other Sectors Shouldn't Scare Off Investors Entirely
How A Lions Win Over Packers Could Net A Huge Payout From This $25 BetMGM Wager
8 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Analyst Ratings For Wynn Resorts
Ripple Effect Pressuring Global Stock Markets
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Sports General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com