WynnBET Secures Market Access In Louisiana
- Wynn Resorts Ltd's (NASDAQ: WYNN) online sports betting and casino app, WynnBET, has obtained market access in Louisiana.
- Louisiana represents the 17th jurisdiction in which WynnBET has secured varying degrees of market access.
- WynnBET is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia.
- Price Action: WYNN shares traded higher by 0.87% at $84.33 on the last check Thursday.
