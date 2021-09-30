 Skip to main content

10% Owner Of Adma Biologics Sold $620K In Stock
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 11:16am   Comments
Joseph Edelman, 10% Owner at Adma Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA), made a large insider sell on September 27, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Edelman sold 500,000 shares of Adma Biologics at prices ranging from $1.23 to $1.26. The total transaction amounted to $622,500.

Following the transaction, Edelman still owns 13,522,978 shares of Adma Biologics worth $15,381,035.

Adma Biologics shares are trading up 0.65% at $1.14 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any shareholder who owns at least 10% of a company. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Important Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation that had been promised upon being hired by the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Adma Biologics's Insider Trades.

 

Posted-In: BZI-IT Insider sells Joseph EdelmanNews Insider Trades Trading Ideas

