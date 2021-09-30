 Skip to main content

Amazon Launches Third Delivery Station In Las Vegas
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:34am   Comments
  • Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZNlaunched its latest delivery station in Las Vegas at 650 E Owens Ave, North Las Vegas. 
  • The new 147,000 square foot delivery station has created hundreds of new jobs locally and is the third delivery station in the Las Vegas Valley. 
  • Amazon's Operations pay an average starting wage of $18 per hour with benefits from day one.
  • This delivery station marks Amazon's 13th operations site in Nevada with additional Las Vegas, Henderson, and Reno locations. 
  • Artist Jerry Misko created 5,000 square feet that took over 400 hours to complete. 
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.53% at $3,318.16 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

