Conformis Posts Clinical Study Data For Its Knee Implants
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:24am   Comments
  • Conformis Inc (NASDAQ: CFMSannounced results of a published retrospective study of procedures using Conformis' patient-specific iTotal CR (cruciate-retaining) knee replacement implant.
  • Data showed that implant survivorship was 98.5% with 8 revisions (representing 1.5% of the 540 implants reviewed) at a mean follow-up of 2.8 years.
  • 89% of the patients reported being either satisfied or highly satisfied.
  • The researchers reviewed patient records and conducted patient report outcome surveys of 540 knees in 433 patients who underwent personalized total knee arthroplasty.
  • Related Link: Investors React To Conformis' Annual Sales Guidance Update.
  • Price Action: CFMS stock is up 1.55% at $1.31 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

