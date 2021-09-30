 Skip to main content

Foot Locker Raises $400M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 7:33am   Comments

  • Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) has announced the pricing of a private offering of $400 million of its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029.
  • The Notes are priced at 100% of the principal amount. The offering is expected to close on October 5, 2021.
  • Foot Locker intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action:  FL shares are trading lower by 2.11% at $48.35 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: News Offerings

