Foot Locker Raises $400M Via Debt Offering
- Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) has announced the pricing of a private offering of $400 million of its 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029.
- The Notes are priced at 100% of the principal amount. The offering is expected to close on October 5, 2021.
- Foot Locker intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: FL shares are trading lower by 2.11% at $48.35 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
