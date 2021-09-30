Kaival Brands Shares Plunge After Pricing Secondary Equity Offering At Discount
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc (NASDAQ: KAVL) has priced its underwritten public offering of 4.7 million shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 3.5 million shares of common stock.
- Each share of common stock was sold together with 0.75 warrants at a combined price of $1.70 for gross proceeds of $8.0 million. Kaival's closing price was $1.91 on September 29, 2021.
- The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.90 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will expire five years following the date of issuance.
- Kaival Brands has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to buy up to an additional 0.7 million shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase 0.53 million shares of common stock to cover over-allotments.
- Kaival Brands intends to use the offering net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Price Action: KAVL shares are trading lower by 24.6% at $1.44 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
