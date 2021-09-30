ABB Launches Fastest EV Charger
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) launched an innovative all-in-one Electric Vehicle (EV) charger, which provides the fastest charging experience on the market to tap the budding demand for EVs made by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and other automakers.
- ABB’s new Terra 360 modular charger with a maximum output of 360 kW and capable of fully charging an electric car in 15 minutes or less can simultaneously charge up to four vehicles with dynamic power distribution.
- The Terra 360 will be available in Europe from 2021 end. The USA, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions will get it in 2022.
- Price Action: ABB shares traded higher by 0.06% at $33.66 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
