WISeKey Joins UN's Cybercrime Fight
- Cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) joined over 50 global organizations and has become a signatory of the Multistakeholder Manifesto on Cybercrime.
- The Manifesto aims to raise awareness of the upcoming United Nations negotiations on cybercrime and prioritize human-centric equities within the proposed UN Cybercrime Treaty.
- In 2019, the UN passed the resolution creating an open-ended, ad hoc intergovernmental committee of experts for a new cybercrime treaty to "elaborate a comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes."
- The negotiations will commence in January 2022 with a tight timeline.
- Price Action: WKEY shares traded higher by 2.10% at $6.33 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
