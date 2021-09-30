 Skip to main content

WISeKey Joins UN's Cybercrime Fight
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 9:27am   Comments
WISeKey Joins UN's Cybercrime Fight
  • Cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEYjoined over 50 global organizations and has become a signatory of the Multistakeholder Manifesto on Cybercrime.
  • The Manifesto aims to raise awareness of the upcoming United Nations negotiations on cybercrime and prioritize human-centric equities within the proposed UN Cybercrime Treaty.
  • In 2019, the UN passed the resolution creating an open-ended, ad hoc intergovernmental committee of experts for a new cybercrime treaty to "elaborate a comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes." 
  • The negotiations will commence in January 2022 with a tight timeline.
  • Price Action: WKEY shares traded higher by 2.10% at $6.33 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

