 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Advent's Olaplex Prices Upsized IPO Above Estimated Range To Raise $1.6B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 5:52am   Comments
Share:
Advent's Olaplex Prices Upsized IPO Above Estimated Range To Raise $1.6B
  • Hair products maker Olaplex Holdings Inc has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 73.7 million shares of its common stock at $21.00 per share.
  • The company had earlier pegged its IPO price of 67 million shares at $17 - $19 per share, seeking a valuation of up to $12.3 billion based on the expected 648.12 million shares outstanding after the offering.
  • Investment funds affiliated with private equity firm Advent International Corp will beneficially own about 79.6% of the combined voting power of Olaplex's common stock.
  • All 73.7 million shares are being offered by certain of its existing stockholders. Olaplex will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. 
  • The selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 11.05 million additional shares.
  • Olaplex shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 30, 2021, under the symbol 'OLPX.'
  • The offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OLPX)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com