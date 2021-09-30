52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) shares jumped 60.1% to close at $8.39 on Wednesday.
- Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) jumped 36.2% to close at $3.91. Smart Share Global’s board of directors recently authorized a share repurchase plan for up to $50 million of its shares over the next 12 months.
- Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE: WRBY) gained 36.2% to settle at $54.49 after the company priced its IPO at $40 a share.
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: RGC) jumped 33.8% to close at $22.99.
- EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) rose 20.4% to close at $3.90. The company recently priced its IPO at $4per share.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) gained 17.3% to settle at $2.78. The FDA granted Fast Track designation to NuCana’s Acelarin (NUC-1031) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced biliary tract cancer.
- AeroCentury Corp. (NYSE: ACY) rose 16.6% to close at $65.94. AeroCentury recently reported a $0.6468 per share special dividend related to company emerging from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) climbed 16.5% to close at $100.51 after the company increased its buyback program by $1.05 billion, to a total of $2.5 billion.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) surged 15.3% to settle at $4.14.
- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) rose 14.2% to close at $12.56. Koch Investments Group will invest $100 million in Li-Cycle Holdings by purchasing convertible notes.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALI) jumped 13.8% to settle at $2.71.
- Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE: ELVT) gained 13.6% to close at $4.00.
- ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) jumped 13.6% to settle at $3.10.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) rose 12.9% to close at $10.50. Neonode reported that TNB Tech, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by Doostek for contactless airport kiosk trials in South Korea.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) gained 12.2% to settle at $12.56.
- Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) surged 12.2% to close at $7.44.
- NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTWK) gained 12.2% to settle at $4.60. Netsol Technologies reported Q4 earnings of $0.26 per share.
- MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ: MEKA) rose 11.5% to close at $11.15. MELI Kaszek Pioneer priced its 25 million share IPO at $10 per share.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) climbed 10.9% to settle at $21.14.
- Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) shares climbed 10.1% to settle at $7.19 after the company announced acquisition of the assets of KES Science & Technology.
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) climbed 10% to close at $0.6101. Iterum Therapeutics recently issued an update from the FDA Type A meeting regarding oral sulopenem.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) gained 8.7% to close at $4.50 after the company reported the purchase of exclusive rights to PNP Therapeutics' development and commercialization of Gedeptin.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) rose 8.3% to settle at $50.87. United Natural Foods recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued FY22 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) gained 7.5% to close at $3.03. Pop Culture, last month, announced it will develop a street dance chain SaaS system.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) gained 7.1% to close at $26.28. Lucid Air said on Tuesday after kicking off production of its electric vehicles in Casa Grande, Arizona that deliveries would begin in late October. The company, which went public in a SPAC with Michael Klein’s Churchill Capital Corp IV, said it has secured over 13,000 reservations for its flagship electric sedan Lucid Air and plans to raise the production of the Dream edition to 520 vehicles.
- Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) shares gained 6.8% to close at $25.40. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Greenidge Generation with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $78.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) rose 6.2% to close at $3.42.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) gained 5.9% to close at $3.60 after the company announced a receipt of notice of option exercise from AstraZeneca to fully acquire Caelum Biosciences, a company founded by Fortress Biotech.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ) shares fell 32% to close at $14.05 on Wednesday. Helbiz reported effectiveness of registration statement on Form S-1 registering resale of up to 2.65m shares held by PIPE Investors, resale of 2.65m underlying warrants held by PIPE Investors, 5.75 million shares issuable upon warrant exercise.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) fell 25.5% to close at $6.51.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) fell 24% to close at $20.03. Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo initiated coverage of IronNet with a Hold rating and $27 price target.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) dropped 23.2% to close at $9.22.
- AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) fell 21.5% to settle at $9.15.
- Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO) dipped 19.7% to close at $8.54.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) dropped 19% to settle at $42.50 after the company announced initial clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial of EDIT-101.
- PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PTK) fell 18.8% to close at $7.74.
- TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) dropped 17.2% to settle at $4.33.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) fell 16% to close at $1.73. Splash Beverage Group filed for mixed shelf of up to $200 million.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVC) fell 15.5% to close at $2.45 after jumping 22% on Tuesday.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) dropped 15% to close at $9.05.
- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) declined 14.9% to close at $12.13. Spire Global partnered with SpaceChain, a global space-as-a-service solutions provider developing the world's first decentralized satellite infrastructure (DSI).
- Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SPFR) dropped 14.3% to settle at $8.44. Velo3D completed merger with JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation to become a publicly-traded, additive manufacturing technology company.
- Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) dropped 13.9% to close at $19.24. The company late Tuesday announced an agreement to transfer the loan servicing for its U.S. Department of Education-owned student loan accounts to Maximus.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) fell 13.8% to settle at $12.76. Altimmune recently announced results from a 12-week Phase 1 clinical trial of ALT-801 in overweight and obese volunteers.
- Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) fell 12.9% to close at $4.44. Schmitt Industries, last month, reported Q4 sales of $7.86 million.
- Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) fell 12.6% to close at $18.11. Cantor Fitzgerald recently initiated coverage on Annexon with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $40.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 12% to close at $6.15. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals recently announced the launch of over-the-counter products in the US on Amazon.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) shares fell 11.8% to close at $0.9522 after gaining over 8% on Tuesday. Happiness Biotech recently announced that Taochejun (Fujian) Automobile Distribution Co Ltd and its subsidiary had signed agreements with Guang'an Ruili Trading Co Ltd (Ruili) to purchase 1350 of the model Bestune B30 EV 400.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) fell 11.6% to close at $9.50. Mawson Infrastructure Group priced $45.0 million underwritten public offering and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) fell 11.5% to close at $12.93 after jumping over 26% on Tuesday.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 10.6% to settle at $0.5652 after the company filed for offering of 101.7 million ordinary shares by selling stockholders.
- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) shares fell 6.1% to close at $20.74 after the company reported pricing of offering of common stock by selling shareholders.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas