Lordstown Nears Deal To Sell EV Plant To An Apple Supplier - What You Need To Know
- Electric truck startup Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) nears an agreement to sell an Ohio car factory acquired from General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) to Foxconn Technology Co Ltd (OTC: FXCOF), Bloomberg reports.
- The plant would mark Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) partner Foxconn's automotive manufacturing debut in the U.S. as it accelerates a push into electric vehicles in hopes of replicating its smartphone success.
- The facility could build over 300,000 of the now-defunct Chevrolet Cruze compact car per year before GM stopped making the vehicle in March 2019. That's when Lordstown stepped in to acquire it.
- The sale would help the already troubled Lordstown Motors to raise cash and realize the benefits of large-scale manufacturing by building multiple models in the same facility.
- Lordstown is working on getting its Endurance pickup truck ready for production. However, it would still be a challenge for Lordstown Motors to utilize the entire plant fully.
- Lordstown is already battling an SEC and DOJ investigation over misstated preorders for Endurance, followed by the ouster of its founder CEO.
- Price Action: RIDE shares traded higher by 6.93% at $7.87 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
