 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

STMicroelectronics, Nu Eyne Collaborate Over Eye Care Therapy Device
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 6:09am   Comments
Share:
STMicroelectronics, Nu Eyne Collaborate Over Eye Care Therapy Device
  • STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) and Korean medical device manufacturer Nu Eyne jointly announced a Nu Eyne wearable therapy device for eye care powered by an STM32WB55 dual-core Bluetooth LE (BLE) microcontroller (MCU).
  • Nu Eyne's recently launched CELLENA wearable device uses electric current and light emitted to the eyes and associated nerves to relieve eye dryness and fatigue. 
  • The CELLENA device relies on the dual-core architecture of the STM32WB55 MCU for wireless connectivity and real-time processing. 
  • ST's MCU also delivers multiple security mechanisms, including user data protection and encrypted firmware update over BLE with its embedded security features. 
  • Price Action: STM shares traded higher by 0.81% at $43.69 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STM)

A Look Into STMicroelectronics Price Over Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Tower Semiconductor Shares Gain On Strong Q2 Revenue Growth, Margin Expansion, Positive Q3 Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com