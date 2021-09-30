 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Said To Sue China Model 3 Owner Who Protested At Shanghai Auto Show For Defamation

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 4:55am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Said To Sue China Model 3 Owner Who Protested At Shanghai Auto Show For Defamation

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is suing a protester in China for defamation, according to a report by Teslarati, citing local sources.

What Happened: Tesla China has filed a lawsuit against Zhang Yazhou, a Model 3 owner whose protest at the Shanghai Auto Show in April featured in a viral video, as per the report.

Tesla has also reportedly demanded an apology from Zhang and retribution of RMB 5 million ($784,000) for damages caused to the brand.

Zhang had filed a defamation lawsuit against Tesla in May, demanding an apology and RMB 50,000 ($7,840) from the electric vehicle maker. She had protested against Tesla’s brake issues earlier too.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Daily reported that Tesla has initiated legal proceedings against another Chinese customer, Han Chao, for RMB 5 million. The company accused the customer of tainting its reputation following his outburst on social media.

See Also: Elon Musk Showers More Praises On China, Says Tesla Will Continue To Invest In The Country

Why It Matters: Tesla had suffered a backlash at the Shanghai Auto show, with protestors alleging their vehicles were plagued by malfunctioning brakes. The incident snowballed into controversy and led to the Elon Musk-led company apologizing to Zhang as well as other Tesla car owners.

Chinese officials had raised concerns in February about safety issues with Tesla related to rapid acceleration and battery fires after it investigated two Tesla subsidiaries.

The Palo Alto-based company has been drawing increasing attention over its vehicle safety in the U.S. too.

Price Action: Tesla closed 0.5% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading at $781.31.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Nio Launches ES8 In Norway: Live Blog
'SPAC King' Palihapitiya, Who Once Warned Against Selling Tesla Stock, Has Exited Position In EV Maker
Is Tesla's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
Is Lucid Stock Setting Up For A Breakout Ahead Of Deliveries?
Elon Musk Acknowledges Therapeutic Potential Of Psychedelic Drugs: Will This Impact The Markets?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com