'SPAC King' Palihapitiya, Who Once Warned Against Selling Tesla Stock, Has Exited Position In EV Maker

Longtime Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull, and "SPAC king," Chamath Palihapitiya said he has sold all his holdings in the electric vehicle maker to fund other investment ideas.

What Happened: “I don’t have an infinite pool of capital. So when I have these ideas, the money has to come from somewhere,” Palihapitiya said Wednesday at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha conference.

The billionaire investor added he exited his position in the Elon Musk-led company “in the last year or so," but remains bullish on Tesla.

Why It Matters: Palihapitiya’s disclosure of his Tesla stake sale is in sharp contrast to his earlier comments in January where he suggested it was not a good idea to sell the company’s stock as it could double or triple in value.

The former Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) executive has been vocal about Tesla becoming a trillion-dollar company on the scale of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and made a large investment in the Palo Alto-based company in 2016.

Tesla’s shares rallied through much of 2020 and touched a 52-week high of $900.40 in late January this year amid strong demand for electric vehicles.

The stock has pared gains since February and its year-to-date gains now stand at only 10.7%.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed almost 0.5% higher in Wednesday’s regular trading session at $781.31, but declined 0.1% in the after-hours session to $780.47.

